143 / 365
White tulip
In a quiet corner of the garden
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
1
1
David
ace
@lostphojo
May 2nd 2019 So here I am again... only 2 days after brutally deleting my previous account. It was quite a shock! A fresh start...
168
photos
40
followers
19
following
39% complete
3
1
1
2019/20 ONE
PENTAX K-1
14th April 2020 2:03pm
flower
tulip
Hazel
ace
I think that’s very beautiful.
April 22nd, 2020
