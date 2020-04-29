Sign up
145 / 365
Tulips in oils
Diana's latest painting. I posted a shot of these a week or so ago that prompted it:
https://365project.org/lostphojo/365/2020-04-22
I thought oils were an odd choice. I associate them with a big canvas and she has often claimed not to be any good at painting with oils. On this evidence I beg to differ with her. I like this more than my photo
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
David
@lostphojo
May 2nd 2019 So here I am again... only 2 days after brutally deleting my previous account. It was quite a shock! A fresh start...
Tags
tulips
,
painted
