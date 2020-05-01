Sign up
146 / 365
Amaryllis
I posted a colour shot of this about a week ago:
https://365project.org/lostphojo/365/2020-04-23
Now it shows further decay so I thought it deserved a b/w treatment.
I didn't do too well with my 30-shots2020 in April did I? Only 10 of the shed.. I got so bored with it! I should have known that would happen.
1st May 2020
1st May 20
David
ace
@lostphojo
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2019/20 ONE
Camera
PENTAX K-1
Taken
2nd May 2020 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
