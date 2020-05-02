Previous
Beach car park by lostphojo
Beach car park

Dyfi Ynyslas Nature Reserve

As a cyclist not only do I mostly have the road to myself but I also get to see this beach with not a single car or any people on it. That's a first!
Every cloud has a silver lining!
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

David

@lostphojo
Photo Details

