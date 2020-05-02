Sign up
147 / 365
Beach car park
Dyfi Ynyslas Nature Reserve
As a cyclist not only do I mostly have the road to myself but I also get to see this beach with not a single car or any people on it. That's a first!
Every cloud has a silver lining!
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
David
ace
@lostphojo
May 2nd 2019 So here I am again... only 2 days after brutally deleting my previous account. It was quite a shock! A fresh start...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2019/20 ONE
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
25th April 2020 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
landscape
