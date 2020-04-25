Sign up
212 / 365
Jerry will be 80 tomorrow. I picked up his cake today! 😊
I thought everyone would like a laugh this evening. 😊 For my Extras album.
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1423
photos
114
followers
77
following
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
1205
1206
1207
1208
1209
1210
212
1211
Views
7
Comments
6
Album
365 Plus
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
25th April 2020 3:47pm
cake
birthday
jerry
tp
law-2020
Larry Steager
ace
Wonderful!
April 26th, 2020
*lynn
ace
Love the cake and the salesgirl too!
April 26th, 2020
KWind
ace
Cool cake!!
April 26th, 2020
Babs
ace
Oh Lou Ann this is brilliant. Happy Birthday Jerry. I hope you share some of your cake and don't hoard it for yourself.
April 26th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Priceless! Definitely brought the laugh - you were so clever.
April 26th, 2020
summerfield
ace
that is awesome! aces! aces! aces!
April 26th, 2020
