Jerry will be 80 tomorrow. I picked up his cake today! 😊 by louannwarren
212 / 365

Jerry will be 80 tomorrow. I picked up his cake today! 😊

I thought everyone would like a laugh this evening. 😊 For my Extras album.
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Lou Ann

Larry Steager ace
Wonderful!
April 26th, 2020  
*lynn ace
Love the cake and the salesgirl too!
April 26th, 2020  
KWind ace
Cool cake!!
April 26th, 2020  
Babs ace
Oh Lou Ann this is brilliant. Happy Birthday Jerry. I hope you share some of your cake and don't hoard it for yourself.
April 26th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Priceless! Definitely brought the laugh - you were so clever.
April 26th, 2020  
summerfield ace
that is awesome! aces! aces! aces!
April 26th, 2020  
