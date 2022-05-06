Sign up
Fire wheel wildflower in the no mow field
Across the sidewalk from the clover a few wildflowers were growing in all of the uncut grass. Between the drought and the grasses and clover, the wildflowers have had to work hard this year to even be visible.
6th May 2022
6th May 22
