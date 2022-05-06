Previous
Fire wheel wildflower in the no mow field by louannwarren
275 / 365

Fire wheel wildflower in the no mow field

Across the sidewalk from the clover a few wildflowers were growing in all of the uncut grass. Between the drought and the grasses and clover, the wildflowers have had to work hard this year to even be visible.
6th May 2022 6th May 22

Photo Details

