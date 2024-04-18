Sign up
Felipè at the book store #1
We have a lovely bookstore close by. Felipè liked the Golf magazine. He bought it for a friend who plays.
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2757
photos
105
followers
72
following
91% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments: 3
3
Album
365 Plus
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th April 2024 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
golf
,
felipe
,
barnes-and-noble
,
30-shots2024
Babs
ace
I bet Felipe's friend is thrilled with the golf magazine.
April 21st, 2024
katy
ace
Felipe looks very intent as he studies the variety of magazines available
April 21st, 2024
Diana
ace
I think he should be more interested in growing his own food ;-)
April 21st, 2024
