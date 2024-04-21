Sign up
Previous
336 / 365
Felipè trying out a new pool-side chaise
Two ladies were so taken with Felipè when I was posing him on this chair. They wanted to buy one just like him. I do not remember who gave him to me, so I don’t know where he came from.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
