Felipè trying out a new pool-side chaise by louannwarren
336 / 365

Felipè trying out a new pool-side chaise

Two ladies were so taken with Felipè when I was posing him on this chair. They wanted to buy one just like him. I do not remember who gave him to me, so I don’t know where he came from.
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

@louannwarren
