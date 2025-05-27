Previous
This is “art”? by louannwarren
This is “art”?

When they built the Riverwalk they chose this public art installation as the center point to the development. Even after all this time, it still startles me, which I guess is the point.
Diana ace
It is rather unusual but you captured it so well, that it seems to fit in the scene.
May 29th, 2025  
