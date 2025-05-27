Sign up
349 / 365
This is “art”?
When they built the Riverwalk they chose this public art installation as the center point to the development. Even after all this time, it still startles me, which I guess is the point.
27th May 2025
27th May 25
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
3010
photos
101
followers
72
following
95% complete
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
2655
2656
2657
2658
2659
349
2660
2661
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365 Plus
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
24th May 2025 2:19pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
art
,
riverwalk
Diana
ace
It is rather unusual but you captured it so well, that it seems to fit in the scene.
May 29th, 2025
