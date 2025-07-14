Previous
The search goes on by louannwarren
The search goes on

My son Jerry Jr is part of a search and rescue organization that uses trained dogs to find people (dead or alive). Even though his dog was retired last year he went with the team this last week to run a trained dog searching for the victims of the flooding disaster in Texas. As of today 132 are dead and 101 are still missing. He sent this picture yesterday, you can see the mud they are dealing with. Dogs can smell through the mud layers if it’s not too thick. He said the debris and mud are overwhelming, it is a massive undertaking to try to find the remaining victims.
Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Dianne ace
Such a terrible loss. You must be so proud of Jerry Jr for committing to such a huge task, both mentally and physically.
July 15th, 2025  
