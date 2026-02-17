Sign up
355 / 365
355 / 365
The book club bears in color
I couldn’t resist showing you just how sweet they were in color. In my extras album
17th February 2026
17th Feb 26
3
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
3173
photos
94
followers
69
following
97% complete
348
349
350
351
352
353
354
355
2812
2813
2814
355
2815
2816
2817
2818
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Plus
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th February 2026 1:34pm
Tags
book
,
in
,
color
,
club
,
bears
Diana
ace
I love them, so adorable.
February 21st, 2026
Diana
ace
I love them, so adorable.
February 21st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh yes - they do need colour !
February 21st, 2026
