Fat Tuesday in color by louannwarren
356 / 365

Fat Tuesday in color

When they were passing out masks for us to wear at the celebration, no one would wear the yellow mask. I said “I will”! This is the color version of my Flash of Red image.
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
Lou Ann
Photo Details

summerfield ace
i would recognize that smile anywhere and anytime. looking good, LAW. aces!
February 25th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful to see the whole effect of the matching headgear, cup and cake against your black dress and beads ! That super smile tells it all ! fav
February 25th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
