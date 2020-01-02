Sign up
Photo 1097
The only color right now is the wild Nandina bushes and their berries
This wild shrub was in a vacant lot, I was glad to find even a little bit of color. It’s grey and windy these days.
2nd January 2020
2nd Jan 20
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
January 1, 2019, year three is underway! I'm enjoying this site more than ever, and enjoy seeing everyone's photos and learning about their daily lives,...
Tags
winter
,
nandina
,
evergreen
,
berries
