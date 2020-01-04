Sign up
Photo 1099
3 minutes later and 10 yards further
I walked further down the lake shore and the clouds started parting above the point, just a little. The scene changed dramatically in those 3 minutes. I think this will work for the landscape week of the 52 week challenge.
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2019, year three is underway! I’m enjoying this site more than ever, and enjoy seeing everyone’s photos and learning about their daily lives,...
Tags
sunset
,
3
,
lake
,
minutes
,
lewisville
,
later
,
law-2020
,
52wc-2020-w2
