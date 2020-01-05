Sign up
Photo 1100
Hours before the sunset
I had gone to the lake earlier looking for pictures. The sky was grey and there wasn’t a bird or animal of any kind. I took a few shots of this boat storage area with the reflections and came home.
5th January 2020
5th Jan 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2019, year three is underway! I’m enjoying this site more than ever, and enjoy seeing everyone’s photos and learning about their daily lives,...
1308
photos
111
followers
80
following
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Taken
2nd January 2020 11:22am
Tags
storage
boat
lake
grey
lewisville
Wylie
ace
Nice light😊
January 5th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
All quiet and still -
January 5th, 2020
