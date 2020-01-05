Previous
Hours before the sunset by louannwarren
Hours before the sunset

I had gone to the lake earlier looking for pictures. The sky was grey and there wasn’t a bird or animal of any kind. I took a few shots of this boat storage area with the reflections and came home.
5th January 2020 5th Jan 20

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
January 1, 2019, year three is underway!
Wylie ace
Nice light😊
January 5th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
All quiet and still -
January 5th, 2020  
