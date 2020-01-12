Sign up
Photo 1107
Water as sculpture
In a mall in Zurich, this waterfall was on display more as a sculpture than a waterfall. The sound of the water was mesmerizing.
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2019, year three is underway! I'm enjoying this site more than ever, and enjoy seeing everyone's photos and learning about their daily lives,...
1315
photos
112
followers
80
following
Tags
water
,
fall
,
zürich
,
law-2020
