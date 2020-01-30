St John the Baptist Painted Church in Schulenburg, Texas

The “Painted Church” tour in south Texas has been something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. There are many of these scattered all across Texas, five are in this area. All built and painted by Czechs and Germans who settled here in the 1800’s. St John’s was built in 1890, destroyed by a storm in 1909, rebuilt and burned to the ground 8 years later. Parishioners rushed into the flames to save some of the statues that decorate the church today. When it was rebuilt in 1917, a European drifter painted the wondrous stenciling and marbling and freehand design.