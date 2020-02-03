Sign up
Photo 1129
“I’m here for the fish”
On the channel jetties on Padre Island there were quite a few fishermen. Pelicans were just standing around on the jetty hoping for a bit of fresh fish. They really don’t fly away when they see you coming, this one just watched me, but never moved.
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here, I've learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1337
photos
111
followers
80
following
309% complete
1122
1123
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
1st February 2020 1:07pm
Tags
island
,
pelican
,
padre
