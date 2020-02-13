“My little chapel - the music of the waves and the wind is the organ.” Aline Badger Carter

Texas Highways Magazine did a spread on the chapel many years ago and one of the photos they featured was a sepia photo of the chapel with this quote written around the photo’s white border. One of Mrs Carter’s friends, Ethel Wilson Harris, an artist for the Arts and Crafts Division of the Works Progress Administration (WPA), oversaw the building of the 250 square foot stucco and wood chapel. The WPA was a federal agency established during the Great American Depression that hired over 8 million Americans from 1935 to 1943 to build public works projects. So many of the national parks in America still have beautifully built lodges, roads and campsites built during this time. The chapel was a private project and not built by the WPA. There is no doubt Ms. Harris used her WPA experience when constructing the chapel, as it is so solid and strong, having survived many hurricanes through the years.