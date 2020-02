The Port Aransas pink Great White Shark for Flamingo Friday and Valentine’s Day

I just couldn’t resist having a little faffing fun with this iconic Shark Shell Souvenir shop in Port Aransas. . Hurricane Harvey three years ago made this shark famous, at least in Texas, ha. For some reason all the news channels thought it was amazing he didn’t blow away. You walk through his mouth to get into the souvenir shop. He’s the “most kitschy” of all the island kitsch!