Saints Cyril and Methodius Church, Dubina Texas by louannwarren
Photo 1141

Saints Cyril and Methodius Church, Dubina Texas

This church was built by Morovians who settled in Texas in 1876. It was destroyed in a 1909 hurricane and rebuilt in 1912. A priest wanted to modernize it in the 1950’s and whitewashed the walls, covering the exquisite painting and stenciling. In the last twenty years the parishioners decided to remove the whitewash. It took several years to restore the painting to its former glory. I liked that the paint buckets are visible under the sanctuary stairs, a silent testament to the congregation’s determination to restore the church’s gorgeous interior.
15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

Lou Ann

bkb in the city
Great collage and wonderful story. Very nice it was restored
February 15th, 2020  
