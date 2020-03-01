The Farley Boats of Port Aransas

At the birding center in Port A I noticed this concrete planter in the shape of a Farley Boat. The Farley family moved to Port Aransas in 1915 to build their boats for local fishing guides. The boat was designed to handle the choppy Gulf of Mexico waters, they had low sides and a high bow and were used for the popular tarpon fishing on the island at that time. The boat’s design has changed some through the years, certainly they are much larger now, but still made out of wood. The Port A Garden Club sells Farley planters made of concrete as a fundraiser for their club. They are 7’ long, 2.5’ wide and weigh 1,800 pounds. This planter has Roseatte Spoonbill feathers painted on it’s sides and is at the entrance to the local birding center where Boots the alligator lives with his girlfriend Bags. A local artist named Hope Love (really) paints whatever you want her to on your planter. I was so excited the Farley was “pink” for the Rainbow Month today and “heavy” for the Word of the Day! 😊