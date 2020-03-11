Previous
Springtime by louannwarren
Photo 1166

Springtime

It’s a lovely time of year to walk in my neighborhood. These yellow centered daffodils are for the rainbow yellow today.
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Lou Ann

