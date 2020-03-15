Previous
Next
Viva Consuela! by louannwarren
Photo 1170

Viva Consuela!

The paper maché flamingos in this store window deserved to be in my rainbow, with a nod to Ron’s Flamingo Friday challenge.
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
320% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise