Photo 1177
Starbucks pink
This baby toy was too cute not to photograph. Fortuitously the overall color of the image was pink.
22nd March 2020
22nd Mar 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Tags
starbucks
,
pink
,
law-2020
,
rainbow2020
Wylie
ace
very cute
March 22nd, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A cute fun shot !
March 22nd, 2020
