Betty Boop and friends on Route 66

The 66 Diner in Albuquerque was a treasure trove of Route 66 memorabilia. Betty is truly a symbol of the iconic Route, I loved this vignette, with Marilyn Monroe and James Dean over her shoulder and a funky flamingo on her tray. Betty is my rainbow red today. We begin week two of self isolation today. After a week of rain (over 13 inches so far in March) we are supposed to have sunshine this week. We can walk our neighborhood at least in sunshine.