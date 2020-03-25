Previous
Iris Germanica by louannwarren
Photo 1180

Iris Germanica

This is a German Iris, one of the 300 Iris species. Silly me, I have always called these Bearded Yellow Irises.
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here, I've learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and a pretty shade of yellow.
March 25th, 2020  
