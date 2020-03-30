Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1185
The crimson carpet in St Mary’s High Hill Catholic Church is RED! 😀
This painted church cathedral was breathtaking, it was the only one that had carpet, oh what beautiful carpet it was!
30th March 2020
30th Mar 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1395
photos
117
followers
78
following
324% complete
View this month »
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
1183
1184
1185
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
law-2020
,
rainbow2020
,
st-mary’s-high-hill-crimson-carpet
Margaret Pengelly
We have the exact same statue of Jesus in our Star of the Sea Parish church.
March 30th, 2020
bkb in the city
Nice to see you. Beautiful church
March 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close