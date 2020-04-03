Previous
Once in a blue moon: Pink Bluebonnets! by louannwarren
Photo 1189

Once in a blue moon: Pink Bluebonnets!

I was so excited to see three rare pink Bluebonnets, I didn’t see the photo bomber catapiller until I downloaded the photos.
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Lou Ann

Babs ace
Oh well done. Are they in your garden?
April 3rd, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely colours
April 3rd, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
@onewing they are two miles from my home! The ones I posted last year in the Texas Hill Country were 150 miles away. 😊
April 3rd, 2020  
Mallory ace
Cool surprise capture of the caterpillar. Love the bold colors here. Thank goodness it is spring time, right?
April 3rd, 2020  
