Previous
Next
He still has his cotton ball tail by louannwarren
Photo 1192

He still has his cotton ball tail

Oh the little treasures mothers keep. Nick made this Easter bunny for me when he was 5, he’s 42 now. It comes out every Easter and then goes back in the hope chest with all the other childhood memorabilia.
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
326% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pam Knowler ace
How wonderful that you have kept this all these years!! Such a wonderful treasure!!
April 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise