Photo 1192
He still has his cotton ball tail
Oh the little treasures mothers keep. Nick made this Easter bunny for me when he was 5, he’s 42 now. It comes out every Easter and then goes back in the hope chest with all the other childhood memorabilia.
6th April 2020
6th Apr 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
5th April 2020 8:00am
Tags
bunny
,
easter
,
nick
,
law-2020
,
april20words
Pam Knowler
ace
How wonderful that you have kept this all these years!! Such a wonderful treasure!!
April 6th, 2020
