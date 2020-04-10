The loveliest of anticipations

I drove to the lake walking trail yesterday morning very early hoping to catch the Super Moon setting. Alas, no moon, but this gentleman was there, he had cast his net for bait and baited three fishing poles and set them out. Not one, but three. He was a true fisherman, his movements were deliberate and precise. I thought “how wonderful that in this world fraught with anxiety, this man can come to the lake at the crack of dawn and just simply fish. The true rhythms of life go on. He gave me hope.