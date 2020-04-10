Previous
The loveliest of anticipations by louannwarren
The loveliest of anticipations

I drove to the lake walking trail yesterday morning very early hoping to catch the Super Moon setting. Alas, no moon, but this gentleman was there, he had cast his net for bait and baited three fishing poles and set them out. Not one, but three. He was a true fisherman, his movements were deliberate and precise. I thought “how wonderful that in this world fraught with anxiety, this man can come to the lake at the crack of dawn and just simply fish. The true rhythms of life go on. He gave me hope.
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

Lou Ann

Wylie ace
beautiful light too
April 10th, 2020  
Sarah Bremner ace
Lovely colours...looks so restful.
April 10th, 2020  
bep
Beautiful light.
April 10th, 2020  
