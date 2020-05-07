Previous
One of our insect predators by louannwarren
Photo 1223

One of our insect predators

Green Anoles are “beneficial lizards”, they love mosquitoes and flies, and I’m so glad they do! This fellow was trying hard to attract a girl Anole, I thought he and the fence made a kind of diagonal half and half.
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here, I've learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Babs ace
Great timing, I hope he was successful in attracting a mate. fav.
May 7th, 2020  
Mallory ace
Oh, a great capture!
May 7th, 2020  
