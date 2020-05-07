Sign up
Photo 1223
One of our insect predators
Green Anoles are “beneficial lizards”, they love mosquitoes and flies, and I’m so glad they do! This fellow was trying hard to attract a girl Anole, I thought he and the fence made a kind of diagonal half and half.
7th May 2020
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here, I've learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1434
photos
113
followers
77
following
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
1223
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
27th April 2020 12:38pm
Tags
anole
,
law-2020
,
mayhalf20
Babs
ace
Great timing, I hope he was successful in attracting a mate. fav.
May 7th, 2020
Mallory
ace
Oh, a great capture!
May 7th, 2020
