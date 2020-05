Mother’s Day 2020

Lovely roses from Jerry for this quiet Mother’s Day. We went to our favorite restaurant, they can now serve up to 25% capacity. When you are seated, there’s no one around you except the gloved and masked staff. Looking so forward to “normal” days. Lots of sweet phone calls, cards and Jill dropped off a Bonsai Tree. She always gives me such unique gifts, I’ll admit I’m intimidated by this one, smile. I hope all you ladies had a lovely Mother’s Day too.