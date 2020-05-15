Sign up
Photo 1231
“Feed me, Seymour”!
The Gerbera Daisy bud today reminded me of the Venus Fly Trap in the movie “Little Shop of Horrors”.
15th May 2020
15th May 20
1
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1442
photos
115
followers
77
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
15th May 2020 7:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bud
,
gerbera
,
law-2020
katy
ace
LOL! It does kind of look like that! A beautifu close up view
May 16th, 2020
