“Feed me, Seymour”! by louannwarren
Photo 1231

“Feed me, Seymour”!

The Gerbera Daisy bud today reminded me of the Venus Fly Trap in the movie “Little Shop of Horrors”.
15th May 2020 15th May 20

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
katy ace
LOL! It does kind of look like that! A beautifu close up view
May 16th, 2020  
