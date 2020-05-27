Previous
Magnolia blooms are lovely at every stage. by louannwarren
Magnolia blooms are lovely at every stage.

My Magnolia tree is covered in blooms but they are all too high up to get a proper photo. This side view will have to do today. For the half and half challenge.
27th May 2020 27th May 20

Lou Ann

January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Judith Johnson
Nicely captured
May 27th, 2020  
