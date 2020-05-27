Sign up
Magnolia blooms are lovely at every stage.
My Magnolia tree is covered in blooms but they are all too high up to get a proper photo. This side view will have to do today. For the half and half challenge.
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here, I've learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Tags
magnolia
,
law-2020
,
mayhalf20
Judith Johnson
Nicely captured
May 27th, 2020
