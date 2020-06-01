Previous
The flowers of summer by louannwarren
The flowers of summer

My gladiolus bloom around the first of The summer season every year. I loved this with the early morning light shining through. This for the word today - new season.
Lou Ann

Lisa Poland ace
Gorgeous iris. My irises didn't bloom this year. I'm so bummed.
June 2nd, 2020  
