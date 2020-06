A Pacific Tree Frog? In Texas?

This guy swam the length of our pool a couple times before Jerry finally scooped him up and set him on the grass to dry out. He sat there for a long time. There must be a million different frogs but his markings closely resemble the Pacific Tree Frog the most. If he really is that type of frog he’s at least 2,000 miles from home! For the word “wild” this month.