Antelope Horn Milkweed, food for butterfly royalty

These flowers were wind planted in my front flowerbed a few years ago. The leaves are a favorite food of Monarch and Queen butterfly caterpillars. Native Americans made a tea from the leaves as a tonic to strengthen the heart. The Navajos used the milky sap to treat bites from rabid animals. When the flowers fade away, the seed pods form, the plant is named for the shape of the pods. When the pods split open, the seeds are attached to silky fibers similar to dandelions. During WWII, the silk was used as filling for life jackets and aviation jackets because milkweed silk is 5 to 6 times more buoyant than cork.