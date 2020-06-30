Previous
A Sunday drive by louannwarren
Photo 1277

A Sunday drive

It was nice to just go for a drive Sunday, all the ponds are full and the grass is still green because the intense day in, day out days of 100+ degree days haven’t started.
Lou Ann

Definitely looks like a full lake surrounded by green grass and trees.
June 30th, 2020  
