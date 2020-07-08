Sign up
Photo 1285
“Daddy did it”
This tiny grasshopper was standing next to this big hole in the Canna leaf and the way he was looking at me made me think he wasn’t the guilty party. Laugh out loud.
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Tags
grasshopper
,
canna
,
law-2020
