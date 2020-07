Put a quarter in the jukebox

“Play that hurtin’ song

That one about forever

That one about no never

That one about the good love that’s gone wrong...” Buck Owens

We went to this wonderful restaurant Thursday that is usually standing room only, it’s quite large and at lunchtime there were only 5 or 6 tables with people. We sure hope these long time, really good restaurants, can make it through Covid. I have always loved this jukebox there, it plays all of its records in rotation, one after the other.