Previous
Next
The same pond by louannwarren
Photo 1299

The same pond

I had taken the reflection photo and turned the other direction and this is what I saw. A totally different feel to this photo.
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
355% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise