Photo 1302
Back to the pond
We had breakfast by the pond yesterday and I walked to the end by the fence in my first pond photo for a few shots.
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Tags
pond
law-2020
bartonville
Joyce W.
ace
I love all the colors!
July 25th, 2020
Babs
ace
Gorgeous colours, I love the reflections on the water.
July 25th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful , the sparkling colours , reflections on the pond , the dappled light through the trees - an idyllic place for your breakfast !
July 25th, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
This beautiful. Such lovely colours!
July 25th, 2020
