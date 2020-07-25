Previous
Back to the pond by louannwarren
Back to the pond

We had breakfast by the pond yesterday and I walked to the end by the fence in my first pond photo for a few shots.
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Joyce W. ace
I love all the colors!
July 25th, 2020  
Babs ace
Gorgeous colours, I love the reflections on the water.
July 25th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful , the sparkling colours , reflections on the pond , the dappled light through the trees - an idyllic place for your breakfast !
July 25th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
This beautiful. Such lovely colours!
July 25th, 2020  
