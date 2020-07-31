Sign up
Photo 1308
The guilty party
Here’s the pink Myrtle that drops her flower petals and buds all day every day during the summer months. 😊
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here, I've learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1520
photos
114
followers
75
following
1301
1302
1303
1304
1305
1306
1307
1308
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
28th July 2020 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
crepe
,
myrtle
,
law-2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aw ! so innocent looking !! ha !
July 31st, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
@beryl
you are right! Myrtles are sweet but oh my so messy! Ha!
July 31st, 2020
