The guilty party by louannwarren
The guilty party

Here’s the pink Myrtle that drops her flower petals and buds all day every day during the summer months. 😊
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aw ! so innocent looking !! ha !
July 31st, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
@beryl you are right! Myrtles are sweet but oh my so messy! Ha!
July 31st, 2020  
