An ETSOOI’d cheeseburger for the word of the day “Abstract”

We have a hamburger chain in America that introduced a new Pico de Gallo burger in July. Pivo de Gallo is a Mexican relish of dice tomatoes, onions and jalapeño peppers. I love anything hot. 😊. I photographed it for a friend and faffed it with the Prisma app on my phone. I really liked the way my Blue Willow China plate looked in this. For “abstract” the first word of August. Thanks Annie for the words this month!