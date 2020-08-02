Sign up
Photo 1310
A tisket, a tasket, a little crystal basket
When I first married, Mother was determined to gift me with crystal serving pieces. Her thinking was that the clear platters and bowls, etc., would go with any china pattern. This for Alphabet August, B for basket.
2nd August 2020
2nd Aug 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here, I've learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1522
photos
114
followers
75
following
1303
1304
1305
1306
1307
1308
1309
1310
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Taken
2nd August 2020 7:21am
Tags
basket
,
law-2020
,
aug20words
