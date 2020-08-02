Previous
Next
A tisket, a tasket, a little crystal basket by louannwarren
Photo 1310

A tisket, a tasket, a little crystal basket

When I first married, Mother was determined to gift me with crystal serving pieces. Her thinking was that the clear platters and bowls, etc., would go with any china pattern. This for Alphabet August, B for basket.
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
358% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise