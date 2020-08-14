Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1322
The Bartonville pond waterfall nestled on the pond’s bank
For the word of the day “nestle” 😊
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1534
photos
111
followers
75
following
362% complete
1315
1316
1317
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
14th August 2020 8:05am
nestle
,
law-2020
,
aug20words
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and colours in this peaceful setting.
August 14th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Beautiful Lou Ann...I can imagine the soft trickle of the water.
August 14th, 2020
