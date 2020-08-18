Sign up
Photo 1326
Red roses for my birthday
Jerry gave me these roses for my birthday yesterday (August 17). It was a delightful day, full of sweet surprises. This for the word today: red.
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
6
0
Embed Code
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here, I've learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1538
photos
111
followers
75
following
363% complete
View this month »
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
17th August 2020 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
roses
,
law-2020
,
aug20words
Dianne
These are beautiful. I hope you had a lovely day.
August 18th, 2020
CC Folk
ace
Happy happy birthday to you, LouAnn! The roses are beautiful! :)
August 18th, 2020
Babs
ace
How romantic, Happy Birthday Lou Ann. Hope you have a lovely day.
August 18th, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
What a great surprise! They are Lovely!
August 18th, 2020
katy
ace
Oh my goodness! They are gorgeous and it makes a gorgeous photo too. Happy birthday, Lou Ann
August 18th, 2020
bep
Happy Birthday, Lou Ann. Beautiful roses!
August 18th, 2020
