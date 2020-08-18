Previous
Red roses for my birthday by louannwarren
Photo 1326

Red roses for my birthday

Jerry gave me these roses for my birthday yesterday (August 17). It was a delightful day, full of sweet surprises. This for the word today: red.
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Lou Ann

Dianne
These are beautiful. I hope you had a lovely day.
August 18th, 2020  
CC Folk ace
Happy happy birthday to you, LouAnn! The roses are beautiful! :)
August 18th, 2020  
Babs ace
How romantic, Happy Birthday Lou Ann. Hope you have a lovely day.
August 18th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
What a great surprise! They are Lovely!
August 18th, 2020  
katy ace
Oh my goodness! They are gorgeous and it makes a gorgeous photo too. Happy birthday, Lou Ann
August 18th, 2020  
bep
Happy Birthday, Lou Ann. Beautiful roses!
August 18th, 2020  
