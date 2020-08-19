Previous
Next
The blonde stranger by louannwarren
Photo 1327

The blonde stranger

For the word of the day “stranger”. She worked at a highly recommended Mexican Restaurant in Louisiana. We ate there today on our road trip.
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
363% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
There is something very intriguing about her stance! A fantastic photo! Where are you going on your road trip?
August 20th, 2020  
Lin ace
Apparently, she has been working a bit too much, since she is laying on the counter! Nicely spotted and captured!
August 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise