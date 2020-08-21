Sign up
Bald Cypress “knees”
These knees grow above the tree roots, particularly in swampy areas and bayous. It is thought that they stabilize the tree and provide oxygen to the tree’s roots. This for the word “under” today.
Tags
under
,
knees
,
cypress
,
bald
,
law-2020
,
aug20words
Annie D
ace
I think mangroves do the same Lou Ann...I love these kinds of waterways, their ecosystems are so interesting
August 21st, 2020
Wylie
ace
I thought that they were mangroves! always an interesting place to look around.
August 21st, 2020
