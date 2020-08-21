Previous
Next
Bald Cypress “knees” by louannwarren
Photo 1329

Bald Cypress “knees”

These knees grow above the tree roots, particularly in swampy areas and bayous. It is thought that they stabilize the tree and provide oxygen to the tree’s roots. This for the word “under” today.
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
364% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
I think mangroves do the same Lou Ann...I love these kinds of waterways, their ecosystems are so interesting
August 21st, 2020  
Wylie ace
I thought that they were mangroves! always an interesting place to look around.
August 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise